Smart lockdown enforced in Pakistan amid rising mpox cases

Islamabad, May 3 (IANS) Authorities in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province have imposed a 12-day smart lockdown in a locality of Bajaur district, following a rise in cases of mpox, officials said.

The lockdown, which began earlier this week, was implemented after the province recorded 17 confirmed cases of mpox over the past three years, with the majority linked to individuals arriving from countries where the disease is considered endemic, according to a notification issued on Friday by the Deputy Commissioner of Bajaur.

Most of the mpox patients had arrived either from the United Arab Emirates or Saudi Arabia, where the disease was endemic, Xinhua news agency reported.

In August last year, the World Health Organisation declared mpox an emergency of international concern.

The district administration sealed all entry and exit points of the affected area to contain any further spread of the virus.

"Only essential services such as grocery shops, pharmacies, general stores, and emergency services will be allowed to operate during the lockdown," the statement said.

Authorities warned that legal action would be taken against anyone found violating the lockdown restrictions.

Residents have been urged to remain indoors, cooperate with health teams, and strictly adhere to health safety guidelines.

The Provincial Health department has intensified its surveillance efforts, particularly at entry points and health facilities, in an effort to detect and isolate suspected cases promptly.

Last week, a 31-year-old male resident of Khyber district tested positive after he was screened while departing for Dubai at Bacha Khan International Airport. Following the confirmation of his case, KP Health department issued directives to the district health officer of Khyber for immediate surveillance and contact tracing.

Authorities also revisited a March case involving a woman in Dogra, Khyber district, which was initially suspected to be the province's first local transmission. However, it was later determined she contracted the virus from her husband, who had recently returned from abroad and later tested positive.

The disease, caused by the monkeypox virus, leads to flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. It is usually mild but can kill, with children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV, all at higher risk of complications.

