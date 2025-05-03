32 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza: Civil defence

Gaza, May 3 (IANS) At least 32 Palestinians have been killed and many others injured in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, the enclave's Civil Defence reported.

Six people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli raid targeting a charitable hospice near the Abdel-Al Junction in the centre of Gaza City, and two were killed in an Israeli shelling targeting a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood north of the city, Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal told Xinhua news agency on Friday.

In northern Gaza, at least six people were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a funeral home for the al-Masri family in the town of Beit Lahia, Basal said.

In central Gaza, at least nine were killed in an Israeli strike targeting a house belonging to the Abu Zeina family in al-Bureij refugee camp, he added.

In southern Gaza, two were killed in an Israeli strike at a gathering of civilians near the town of Asdaa in the governorate of Khan Younis, at least two others were killed in an Israeli drone strike at a group of civilians in the Qizan al-Najjar area south of Khan Younis, and five more were killed in other raids on different areas of Rafah and Khan Younis, Basal said.

The Israeli army has not commented on these incidents yet, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel halted the entry of goods and supplies into Gaza on March 2 following the expiration of the first phase of a January ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

The second phase has yet to be implemented due to a lack of consensus between the parties.

On March 18, Israel resumed its military operations in the enclave.

At least 2,326 Palestinians had been killed and 6,050 others injured since Israel renewed its intensive strikes, Gaza-based health authorities said on Thursday.

The war in Gaza started after Hamas fighters carried out an attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians. As many as 251 hostages were taken, most of whom have since been released as part of negotiations between the two parties. 59 hostages remain, 24 of which are believed to still be alive.

