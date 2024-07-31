Slovakia's Bratislava Airport resumes operations after evacuation

Prague, July 31 (IANS) Operations at the Bratislava Airport in the Slovak capital were resumed at around noon after an evacuation earlier on Wednesday over a bomb alert.

"The airport building is already open after the evacuation and flights are being arranged continuously," the airport said on its website.

A total of six planned inbound and nine outbound flights were delayed as a result of the incident, the News Agency of the Slovak Republic reported.

Local police said in the morning that an anonymous call reported the placement of an explosive device at the airport, and they were investigating the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Police carried out tasks aimed at protecting the life and health of citizens. The pyrotechnic inspection did not confirm the storage of explosives in the airport premises," the police later said on Facebook.

Bratislava Airport, or M.R. Stefanik Airport in Bratislava, is the biggest international airport in the Slovak Republic. Located 9 km from the city center, it handled over 1.8 million passengers last year, according to the airport website.

