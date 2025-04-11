Slovakia President dazzled by PM Modi's ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, hints at replicating it

Bratislava, April 11 (IANS) Slovakia President Peter Pellegrini on Friday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, terming it as a gamechanger while hinting rolling out similar programme in the European nation.

Slovakian President’s admiration for the initiative came to the fore after he planted a Linden tree, the national tree of Slovakia, at the City Park in Sihot, Nitra -- one of the oldest towns of Slovakia which also manufactures Defender and Discovery vehicles for Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover -- along with visiting President Droupadi Murmu, on Thursday. Nitra Mayor Marek Hattas was also present on the occasion.

During the ceremony, Pellegrini was impressed to learn about the motive and mission of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative launched by PM Modi.

President Murmu explained to her Slovakian counterpart about the importance and significance of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ programme, which effectively means planting a tree in name of one’s mother and also how this ‘motherly bonding’ strengthens relations between human beings and nature.

Slovakian President was so enamoured and impressed with the initiative that he spoke about possibility of launching a similar campaign in own country, reports cited.

It was on the World Environment Day last year that PM Modi launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and urged the countrymen to associate with it and give strength to the initiative by becoming part of it.

The initiative not only honours the role of mothers in nurturing one's life but also contributes to the health of the planet.

Since its launch, the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ has not only turned global attention towards it but is also winning laurels from multiple quarters over its intent and potential in making climate preservation efforts a ‘people’s revolution’.

President Murmu left for New Delhi Friday afternoon after concluding a successful visit to the country, the first by an Indian President to Slovakia in nearly three decades.

