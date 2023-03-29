Slain former Kerala CPI-M leader's legislator widow gets death threat

Thiruvananthapuram, March 29 (IANS) K.K.Rema, wife of slain former CPI-M leader T.P.Chandrasekheran, has, time and again, come under attack and on Wednesday, she received a letter asking her to withdraw her case against the events that took place inside the Assembly on March 15, and warning her of elimination if she did not.

The letter has been signed from 'Payyanur Comrades'.

Rema, who won the election with the support of the Congress-led UDF, is the widow of Chandrasekheran, who was brutally murdered by a group of attackers near his house in Kozhikode in 2012.

He had left the party in 2008 and formed his own party, the Revolutionary Marxist Party.

Eleven people, including three local CPI-M leaders, were sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the killing.

Even after the brutal murder of her husband with the alleged knowledge of the CPI-M top brass, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was the then state party Secretar,y had called him a "renegade", a remark that had come under huge attack from numerous quarters.

Presently Rema's right hand is plastered after she suffered injuries when she was dragged and pulled by the Watch and Ward staff of the Kerala Assembly on March 15, while she, along with fellow opposition legislators, was staging a peaceful protest before the office of Speaker A.N. Shamseer.

Soon after the incident took place, she was taken to the clinic at the assembly complex and her hand was put on sling and later she was referred to the state run General Hospital here and her hand was put in plaster.

Soon came attacks against her on social media accusing her of faking an injury, but it has now come to light that her hand has a fracture and it would take weeks to heal.

