S.Korean President's approval rating inches up to 33%

Seoul, July 21 (IANS) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating inched up to 33 per cent, a new poll revealed on Friday.

In the poll of 1,001 people aged 18 and older conducted by Gallup Korea Co. from Tuesday to Thursday, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance came to 33 per cent, slightly up from the previous week's 32 per cent, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The disapproval rating was 58 per cent, down 1 percentage point from a week earlier.

Yoon's handling of foreign policy was cited as the main reason for both the positive and negative assessments, with opinions divided on the government's management of Japan's plan to release water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

According to the pollster, the approval rating practically remained unchanged from a week earlier.

Support for the ruling People Power Party stayed the same at 33 per cent, while that of the main opposition Democratic Party went down 2 percentage points to 30 per cent.

