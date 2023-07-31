S.Korean President's approval rating bounces back to 37.3% after falling for 3 weeks

Seoul, July 31 (IANS) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating bounced back to 37.3 per cent after falling for the past three consecutive weeks, a poll revealed on Monday.

In a poll of 2,517 voters conducted by Realmeter from July 24 to 28, positive assessments of Yoon rose by 0.7 percentage point from the previous week, while negative assessments inched down 0.4 percentage point to 59.5 per cent, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The approval rating had reached 42 per cent in the last week of June but had been on a downward trend since the first week of July.

Positive assessments mostly rose among those living in the country's capital, Seoul, and the surrounding areas of Incheon and Gyeonggi province.

Negative assessments, meanwhile, mostly increased among respondents living in the central cities of Daejeon and Sejong, along with Chungcheong province.

Additionally, approval ratings for the two major parties moved in opposite directions.

In a poll of 1,003 eligible voters conducted from July 27-28, the approval rating for the ruling People Power Party dipped 0.7 percentage point from a week earlier to 36.3 per cent, while that of the main opposition Democratic Party advanced 0.1 percentage point on-week to 44.3 per cent.

