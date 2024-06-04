SKM's Indra Hang Subba wins for second straight term from Sikkim

Gangtok, June 4 (IANS) Sitting Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) MP Indra Hang Subba was re-elected from the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim on Tuesday.

Subba, a doctorate in physics from Sikkim University, defeated Bharat Basnett of the Citizen Action Party-Sikkim by a margin of 80,830 votes.

While the SKM candidate got 1,64,396 votes, Basnett managed 83,566 votes.

Prem Das Rai, the candidate of the primary opposition party Sikkim Democratic Front, finished in third position with 77,171 votes.

The Congress performed poorly in Sikkim as its candidate Gopal Chettri got fewer votes (2.241) than NOTA (2,527).

The BJP’s performance was also not good as its candidate Dinesh Chandra Nepal finished a distant fifth with 19,035 votes.

After the results were announced, the SKM said in a statement, “We express deep gratitude to the people of Sikkim for their overwhelming support, which led to this landslide victory. We are confident that Subba will continue to serve with integrity, vision, and a deep sense of responsibility, representing Sikkim and working towards a brighter future for the state.

“We express profound appreciation for the trust and support of the people which propelled the SKM to this historic win. We emphasise that this victory belongs to every Sikkimese who dreams of a prosperous future for the state and its people."

