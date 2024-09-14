Six tribal children die of diarrhoea in MP

Bhopal, Sep 14 (IANS) At least six tribal children of age group between 6 and 10 years old died of suspected diarrhoea at a village in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh.

All six children - three of them from one family - died at their home, creating panic among the parents and in the area.

An official said at least five more children with similar symptoms are being treated at the district hospital.

The incident was reported in the village Patori under the Pawai Assembly segment, around 60 km from district headquarters Panna, which falls under the Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat.

Dr. S. K. Tripathi, who is the head of a Primary Healthcare in the Pavai area in Panna, said children were found suffering from similar symptoms (diarrhoea).

He said the six children have died in the past three days. "Preliminary examination suggesting the children suffered with diarrhoea, which could be due to consumer contaminated water or food," Dr. Tripathi said.

However, he also said that the exact reason for the death of children was yet to be ascertained. "Samples have been sent to district-level laboratory for examination. For the last one week, children have been coming with the same symptoms," Dr. Tripathi added.

He further informed that health camps have been set up in villages where similar issues were reported. "The situation could have emerged due to contaminated water, therefore, samples from hand pumps are also being collected and sent to a lab for testing."

Dr. Tripathi said the matter was highlighted after three children from one family died in a single day (Saturday). "Panic situation emerged after three children of one family died within 24 hours. Then the parents, whose children were also suffering with same symptoms, rushed to hospital," he added.

