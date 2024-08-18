Six people shot dead in South Africa

Johannesburg, Aug 18 (IANS) Six people were shot dead at an informal settlement in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa, confirmed local police Sunday.

"Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a massive manhunt for suspects who shot and killed six men at an informal settlement in Section V6 in Umlazi," the provincial police said in a statement.

"Reports indicate that three men were seated outside their rented accommodation consuming alcohol when unknown suspects arrived and opened fire at them. The suspects proceeded to the landlord's house where they shot him and another man who was also inside the house."

"The suspects also shot another man on the pathway. All six victims, aged between 20 and 40, were declared dead at the scene," Xinhua news agency reported.

The police also appealed to the public to assist with information which could help them to apprehend the suspects.

“The motive of the killings is unknown at this stage. Police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the incident and the possible whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111,” police said.

In a separate incident a few months ago, nine men aged between 20 and 40 years old who were also consuming alcohol in a room at Block 57 at the Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, south of Durban, were attacked by unknown gunmen.

Sadly, seven men were shot and killed. They were declared dead on the scene whilst two were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

