Six killed, five injured in Nigeria road mishap

Abuja, Oct 15 (IANS) At least six people were killed and five others injured in a road accident involving multiple vehicles in Nigeria's southwestern state of Oyo, the traffic police said.

Mayowa Odewo, spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps in Oyo, told reporters in the main city of Ibadan that two heavy-duty trucks, two tricycles, and a minibus had multiple collisions in the Amuloko area of the state, causing heavy traffic after the incident on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Odewo said one of the trucks appeared to have lost control and rammed into the other vehicles. He said the five injured were rushed to a nearby hospital by witnesses and passersby, while the remains of the deceased were deposited in a morgue.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.