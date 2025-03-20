Six killed as ash-laden truck falls on car in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Jaipur, March 20 (IANS) At least six people lost their lives when a heavy trailer truck carrying ash overturned and fell a car in the Deshnok police station area in Rajasthan's Bikaner, said officials here on Thursday.

The tragic incident took place late Wednesday night. According to police reports, the accident happened during an overtaking manoeuvre. The car was travelling from Bikaner to Nokha, when the trailer truck travelling to Bikaner from Nokha lost balance and fell onto the car, crushing it completely. Emergency responders, including local police, struggled to extricate the victims.

Three JCBs were called to remove the trailer truck, and the injured were rushed to the trauma centre using ambulances and private vehicles.

According to the reports, this accident was reported on a bridge built over a railway crossing near Karni Mandir. The car got completely crushed on the road. All six people in this car remained buried under the truck for half an hour after the accident. With the help of JCB, the trailer truck was lifted and the injured were taken out.

Out of these, four injured were taken to Deshnok CHC and two to the PBM Hospital in Bikaner where the doctors declared them dead.

Police officials said that the deceased belonged to the same family and were identified as Ashok (45), son of Jagannath; Moolchand (45), son of Gangaram; Pappuram (55), son of Gangaram; Shyamsundar (60), son of Chetanram; Dwarkaprasad (45), son of Chetanram; and Karniram (50), son of Mohanram.

ASI Charan Singh stated that Moolchand and Pappuram, as well as Shyamsundar and Dwarkaprasad, were real brothers.

The family was returning to Nokha after attending a function in Bikaner.

Senior police officials, including the IG and SP, reached the accident site late at night to oversee the rescue operations and investigation. The tragic incident has left the local community in shock, with authorities urging caution on highways to prevent such accidents.

