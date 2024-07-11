Six dead as heavy rains lash China's Chongqing

Beijing, July 11 (IANS) At least six people have died from the heavy rain in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality overnight, local authorities said on Thursday.

The casualties were reported after rainstorms pelted Dianjiang County from Wednesday night to Thursday morning, according to county officials, with the maximum daily precipitation measured at 254.6 mm, a record high since the county had meteorological records, reported Xinhua news agency.

A total of 6,985 people in the county have been affected in the latest round of rainstorm, including 170 people who were evacuated, officials said.

Vehement downpours have hit the municipality since Wednesday evening, raising water above alert levels in 15 rivers.

Rescue operations are underway in the area.

