Situation not normal, but Israel will prevail: Israel Ambassador to India

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Following a massive attack from the Gaza strip against Israel, Naor Gilon, Israel's Ambassador to India on Saturday said that the "situation is not normal" but "Israel will prevail".

In a post on X, Gilon said, "Israel is under a combined attack from Gaza during the Jewish holiday. Both by rockets and ground infiltration of Hamas terrorists."

"The situation is not simple but Israel will prevail," he said.

His remarks came after hundreds of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Saturday, with sirens sounding across southern Israel which were also heard in the capital Tel Aviv, the emergency services said.

