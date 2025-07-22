On-site aid set up in flood-hit areas of South Korea to facilitate rescue efforts

Seoul, July 22 (IANS) Several South Korean conglomerates have ramped up relief and recovery efforts for residents affected by recent flooding across the country.

Samsung Group said it donated 3 billion won (US$2.17 million) in cash and supplies to support the recovery in the flood-hit areas. Samsung Electronics Co. began offering free inspections and repairs for flooded home appliances and smartphones on Friday.

SK Group contributed 2.3 billion won in cash and supplies to recovery efforts in the affected regions, including Sancheong in South Gyeongsang Province. Affiliates of the group are also providing on-site assistance.

SK hynix Inc., its chipmaking arm, donated 175 packages of relief tents and floor mats for displaced residents in Asan and Yesan counties in South Chungcheong Province. SK Telecom Co. set up mobile phone charging stations, distributed portable chargers and supplied other emergency goods, Yonhap news agency reported.

LG Group and Hyundai Motor Group each donated 2 billion won to the nationwide recovery efforts.

LG Electronics Inc. established emergency repair centres in South Chungcheong Province to service damaged home appliances. LG H&H Co. provided personal care products, including toothbrushes, toothpaste and shampoo, while LG Uplus Corp. offered telecommunications services to displaced residents.

Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp. said they will cut repair charges by up to 50 per cent for vehicles damaged by flooding.

Steelmaker POSCO Group and shipbuilding group HD Hyundai each contributed 2 billion won to relief efforts, while retail giant Lotte Group delivered 1 billion won.

Torrential rains since Wednesday have caused floods and landslides, leaving at least 18 people dead, with the heaviest damage reported in southern regions, including Sancheong.

Authorities have sped up recovery efforts, with about 2,976 of the 6,752 buildings and facilities reported damaged having undergone emergency restoration work.

More than 14,000 people have taken shelter since the heavy rains started, with 2,549 people yet to return to their homes.

