SIT should be formed to investigate suicide cases of officers: K’taka BJP

Bengaluru, Nov 5 (IANS) Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate why government officers are committing suicide in the state.

Addressing a gathering in Channapatna, referring to the suicide case of the government staffer in Teshildar’s office in Belagavi, Ashoka further demanded the SIT should also probe how much bribe is being demanded from them compelling them to end lives.

“This is important as the public should know the reality. An SIT is needed to expose the corrupt foundation of this government,” he said.

He added that unable to withstand harassment in the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Development Corporation, officer Chandrasekaran committed suicide while SDA Rudranna also took his life in a government office in Belagavi.

He said that government offices lack a peaceful working environment for staffers, adding that survival in the state seems possible only by paying bribes.

“Whenever an issue arises, the state government announces the formation of an SIT. Regardless of who dies, SIT is formed. An officer has died due to the actions of Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar's PA, Somu,” he alleged.

He said that when officers are intimidated, extortion increases. “But no officer should lose courage,” he said.

He said that a letter regarding corruption in the Excise Department has been sent to the Governor, claiming that corruption has crossed all limits in every department.

“People should teach this government a lesson in the upcoming by-election,” he said.

Further taking to social media, Ashoka slammed: “Honorable Siddaramaiah, whenever you become Chief Minister and whenever the Congress party comes to power, it seems that honest officers in the state are destined for harassment and suicide.”

He added that the recent suicide of SDA Rudranna in Belagavi marks the fourth such case in the past 17 months, yet another example of the extreme levels of corruption that have been reached under this Congress government.

“There have been several similar cases: the suicide of Valmiki Corporation officer Chandrasekaran in Shivamogga, contractor P.C. Gowda in Davanagere who took his life due to bribery in the Rural Development Department, PSI Parashuram in Yadgir who suffered a heart attack due to pressure and harassment over transfer dealings, and now, SDA Rudranna’s suicide in Belagavi,” he said.

He claimed that there are suspicions that Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar’s transfer dealings are behind this suicide.

“I urge you to immediately remove Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar from the Cabinet and hand this case over to a CBI investigation,” he said.

