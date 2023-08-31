Sisters tie rakhi to Telangana CM KCR

Hyderabad, Aug 31 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sisters tying him rakhis.

A festive atmosphere prevailed at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister, brother and sisters sharing love and affection.

CM KCR's younger and elder sisters tied him rakhis to mark Rakhi Purnima festival. Elder sisters Lakshmibai, Jayamma and Lalithamma and younger sister Vinodamma tied rakhi. CM KCR's wife Shobhamma and others are present.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Brahma Kumaris called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office in Amaravati on Thursday.

Sisters Jaya, Padmaja and Radha met the Chief Minister and invited him for the Global Summit being held at Mount Abu, Brahma Kumaris headquarters, in September.

The sisters tied rakhis to him on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Housekeeping women working at the Camp Office also tied rakhis to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The Chief Minister spoke to them affectionately and enquired about their welfare.

