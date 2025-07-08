Sirsa sparks debate: 'End-of-Life rules must be based on pollution, not age of vehicles' (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has stressed the need for a more rational, pollution-centric approach to retiring old vehicles, moving beyond the current age-based norms.

Addressing concerns about the environmental impact of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, Sirsa, in an exclusive interview with IANS, said, “Whether it’s a two-wheeler or a three-wheeler, the decision to take them off the roads should be based on actual pollution levels — not simply the age of the vehicle.”

He highlighted that pollution levels can vary widely even within the same vehicle category. “Some two-wheelers start emitting pollutants in just five years, while certain four-wheelers may remain clean even after 10 years if they haven’t been driven much. It’s not fair to impose a blanket age limit,” he said.

On the issue of vehicles’ end-of-life, Sirsa announced a forward-looking plan for electric retrofitting of two-wheelers: “We are working on providing electric kits for old scooters so that people don’t have to scrap them or buy new vehicles. The goal is to make those scooters electric, not obsolete.”

While Delhi has taken a tough stance on polluting four-wheelers, the minister suggested that a unified emissions-based standard, rather than fixed timelines, should be the basis for future policy.

“Pollution levels, not manufacturing year, should be the guiding metric. If a vehicle is non-polluting, why should it be banned only because it’s 10 years old?” Sirsa added.

With the city battling rising pollution levels every winter, the Delhi government is looking to align its policies with evolving technology and air quality goals. Sirsa’s comments indicate a potential shift toward more science-based and flexible environmental regulations, especially around vehicular emissions.

On the government’s measure to tackle pollution, Sirsa said, “We are not taking just one step — we’ve initiated multiple actions to tackle pollution. One of the major efforts is the removal of garbage mounds in Delhi. So far, we’ve cleared about 30 per cent of these. Out of 200 acres, we’ve reclaimed around 35 acres of land and planted bamboo there. We’ve deployed water sprinklers at various locations, started mechanical sweeping of PWD roads, and mandated DPC (Damp Proof Course) monitoring for all new constructions. We’re also working to strengthen the structure of Delhi’s roads.”

--IANs

brt/uk

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.