Sir Ronnie Flanagan, ICC anti-corruption unit chair, to retire in October 

Dubai, Sep 23 (IANS) Sir Ronnie Flanagan, the long-serving Independent Chair of the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), will retire from his role at the end of October 2024, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday.

Sir Ronnie Flanagan succeeded Lord Condon, the first-ever ACU head, who had been appointed by the ICC in 2000 following a series of high-profile match-fixing scandals. Condon's tenure saw life bans handed out to prominent figures, including former international captains Mohammad Azharuddin, Saleem Malik, and the late Hansie Cronje, in efforts to clean up the sport.

Before stepping down in 2010, Condon warned that the rise of T20 cricket, particularly domestic franchise leagues, would pose a significant threat to the integrity of the game.

Under Flanagan's leadership, the ACU made significant strides in combating corruption in cricket, to ensure the sport remains free from the taint of match-fixing and other illicit practices. The ICC has already begun the process of finding Flanagan’s successor, with a recommendation expected to be put forward during the Board’s meetings in October.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced that Sir Ronnie Flanagan, the Independent Chair of the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), will retire from the role at the end of October 2024," ICC said in a statement released on Monday.

Flanagan’s career before joining the ICC saw him rise to prominence as a highly-respected senior law enforcement officer in the United Kingdom. He served as the Home Office Chief Inspector of Constabulary for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, and as the Chief Constable of the Northern Ireland Police Service.

His reputation for integrity and leadership was instrumental in his appointment as head of the ACU in 2010.

Flanagan’s tenure was marked by his efforts to address this challenge, especially after the 2013 IPL corruption scandal, which involved high-profile players and officials.

Speaking at the ICC Annual Conference that same year, Flanagan urged cricket boards around the world to enforce stronger anti-corruption laws, ensuring that domestic T20 leagues did not become breeding grounds for corrupt practices.

As Flanagan prepares to step down, the ICC acknowledged his immense contributions, saying, “Sir Ronnie Flanagan has provided invaluable leadership and expertise in steering the sport through challenging times. We are grateful for his unwavering commitment to maintaining the integrity of the game.”

The ICC is expected to announce its recommendation for Flanagan’s successor by the October round of meetings.

