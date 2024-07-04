Sinner, Djokovic, Alcaraz, Nadal in men's draw; Swiatek, Gauff top women's singles at Paris Olympics

Paris, July 4 (IANS) World No.1 and reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek and No.2 Coco Gauff have been given top billings in the women's singles as the International Tennis Federation announced the full team nominations for the singles and doubles events at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

Swiatek and Gauff will lead the singles event, which includes eight of the Top 10 on the WTA Rankings, in the Olympic tennis event which will be played on outdoor clay at Roland Garros. The draw in singles will be of 64 players while 32 pairs will be in the fray in doubles.

Led by Gauff and No.5 Jessica Pegula, the United States is the only nation with two Top 10 singles players on its women's team. Poland and Italy are the only nations with a Top 10 player on both the WTA Rankings and ATP Rankings.

In doubles, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will reunite for the Czech Republic. The duo won Olympic gold in Rio and became the most dominant team on the WTA Tour after completing the Career Golden Slam and winning the WTA Finals in 2022. They ended their regular partnership at the end of the 2023 season.

Marketa Vondrousova, a silver medalist in Tokyo and French Open finalist in 2019, will lead the Czech Republic's charge in singles.

In the Men's section, the line-up includes World No.1 Jannik Sinner, who will participate in both singles and doubles, will be the top seed and will face big guns like Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud of Norway and Daniil Medvedev, Roman Safiullin, Pavel Kotov, who will be turning out as Independent Neutral Athletes.

Reigning French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz and his compatriot and 14-time Roland Garros winner Rafael Nadal will also be there along with other top stars like Alex de De Minaur of Australia, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Alexander Zvereva Germany.

