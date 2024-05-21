Singaporean authority arrests 159 drug offenders

Singapore, May 21 (IANS) Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has said that it arrested 159 suspected drug offenders, including a 14-year-old student, in an island-wide anti-drug operation from May 6 to 17.

The CNB seized 937 grams of heroin, 376 grams of Ice, and 161 grams of cannabis, among other drugs, with an estimated value of 221,000 Singapore dollars ($164,000), Xinhua news agency reported.

Investigations into the suspects are ongoing.

