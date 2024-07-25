Singapore reports 13 deaths due to dengue in H1

Singapore, July 25 (IANS) Singapore recorded six deaths due to dengue infection from April to June, bringing the total dengue death toll to 13 in the first half of this year, the National Environment Agency said.

The quarterly surveillance data showed that 4,090 dengue cases were reported in the second quarter, a decrease of 20.8 per cent compared to the previous quarter, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Singapore reported over 10,000 dengue infections as of July 20, more than the total number of dengue cases last year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.