Singapore ready to renew partnership with Andhra for Amaravati development

Amaravati, July 29 (IANS) The Singapore government is willing to renew its partnership with Andhra Pradesh for the development of its state capital, Amaravati, a state government statement said on Tuesday.

Singapore’s Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng made the assurance after meeting Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently on a visit to Singapore.

Expressing Singapore’s readiness to collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh government across multiple sectors, he also referenced the policy shifts that occurred under the previous administration, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) here.

Tan affirmed that Singapore is fully prepared to be a partner in the development of Andhra Pradesh and its capital city, Amaravati. In his post on Facebook, he reiterated Singapore’s commitment to working on ongoing and future projects in the state, identifying agriculture, food processing, and renewable energy as promising sectors for investment.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh as one of India’s fastest-growing states, the minister pointed out that Singapore-based companies such as Food Empire and EverVolt are already exploring investment and expansion opportunities in the region. He also noted that his discussions with CM Chandrababu had touched on key areas, including ports, green energy, digital technology, and skill development.

Reflecting on past cooperation, Tan recalled that during CM Chandrababu Naidu’s 2014–2019 tenure, Singapore had played an active role in the early stages of Amaravati’s development, contributing to the master plan and offering construction support. He mentioned that Singaporean firms had won tenders under the Swiss Challenge method to develop a startup area within the capital. However, following the change in government in 2019, the partnership was discontinued, and the Singapore consortium eventually withdrew from the project.

Now, with renewed dialogue underway, the Singapore Minister confirmed that discussions on developmental collaboration have resumed. Although the consortium is no longer involved in the seed capital phase of Amaravati, Singapore remains committed to offering technical expertise in areas such as urban planning, infrastructure, and governance.

He added that Singapore also looks forward to partnering with global institutions like the World Bank in Andhra Pradesh’s growth journey. He expressed his hope that CM Naidu’s visit would prove fruitful and pave the way for meaningful cooperation.

In response to Tan’s remarks, Chief Minister Naidu, on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, extended his sincere appreciation to the Singapore government and the minister. He warmly welcomed Singapore’s commitment to sustainable development in the state.

He acknowledged that his discussions with Minister Tan had laid a strong foundation for renewed collaboration between Andhra Pradesh and Singapore in key sectors such as agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, renewable energy, port infrastructure, digital innovation, and skill development.

He also reflected on his long-standing relationship with the Singapore government dating back to the 1990s, noting that Singapore’s partnership has consistently added significant value to the state’s progress. In his Facebook response, he expressed confidence that Singapore’s support would play a crucial role in building world-class infrastructure across Andhra Pradesh.

While acknowledging the disruption in the state’s collaborative journey with Singapore in recent years, Naidu affirmed his government’s renewed determination to pursue comprehensive development, backed by a decisive public mandate. He underscored the state's vision for "Swarna Andhra – 2047", aimed at holistic, long-term growth.

