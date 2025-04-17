Singapore PM outlines vision for regional, global cooperation amid global tensions

Singapore, April 17 (IANS) To navigate an "increasingly fragmented and turbulent world," Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has proposed three key thrusts to strengthen the city-state's regional and global partnerships.

Speaking at the S Rajaratnam Lecture, Wong said the first thrust is to "contribute actively to the stewardship of the global commons." Singapore, while maintaining its focus on Southeast Asia, will set aside more resources for partners further afield, including those in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Pacific, and the Caribbean.

The second thrust is to "champion deeper regional cohesion and integration." Noting that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) remains "central to Singapore's foreign policy," Wong called for eliminating 100 per cent of tariffs across the region, further reducing non-tariff barriers, and concluding the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement.

He also urged the upgrading of ASEAN's free trade agreements with key partners such as China, India, and South Korea, Xinhua news agency reported.

The third thrust is to strengthen Singapore's global network of partnerships. Wong advocated for greater collaboration between the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the European Union (EU), while also deepening the ASEAN-EU Strategic Partnership.

Beyond economic ties, Singapore seeks to expand strategic partnerships with like-minded countries and forge new connections in regions like the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, he said. To that end, Singapore plans to open new diplomatic missions in Africa and Latin America in the coming years.

Wong proposed the three thrusts in response to what he called "deeply worrying" global trends. While such practices, like using economic tools to advance national interests, are not new, he noted that they have reached new intensity with the latest US tariff moves.

