Singapore delivers fresh humanitarian aid to Gaza

Singapore, July 22 (IANS) Singapore held a ceremony on Monday to hand over about 300 tonnes of canned sardines and 1,000 tonnes of rice to Gaza, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Singapore will work with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Cyprus to transport the supplies to Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We reiterate our call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, as well as the unconditional, immediate, and safe release of all hostages. We also urge all parties to allow for the urgent, safe, and unhindered provision of humanitarian aid to affected civilians in Gaza," the Foreign Ministry said.

Singapore has so far donated supplies worth over $12.6 million to Gaza.

