Singapore authority seizes more than $6 million worth of vapes

Singapore, July 4 (IANS) The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) of Singapore said on Thursday that it has, during raids at three locations from June 14 to 18, seized over 350,000 electronic vapourisers (e-cigarettes) and vaping components worth more than $6 million in street value that had been meant for sale via Telegram, a messaging app.

The authority had received information on June 14 about a huge quantity of e-cigarettes and components found at a storage unit at Woodlands Loop.

HSA's follow-up investigations led to two more raids at a condominium unit at Guillemard Crescent and a warehouse unit at Woodlands Industrial Park, uncovering more e-cigarettes at the two locations.

The HSA said that it also found 14 e-cigarettes suspected to contain a controlled drug tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychoactive substance that can cause anxiety, disorientation, or paranoia.

It said that two men and two women, aged between 34 and 52 years, are currently assisting the investigations.

E-vaporisers are illegal in Singapore and strong enforcement measures are applied against vaping.

More than $18 million worth of e-cigarettes and components in street value have been seized by the HSA since January 2024.

HSA reminded the public that it is an offence under the Tobacco Act to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale e-cigarettes and their components.

Any person convicted of an offence is liable to a fine of up to $10,000, or imprisonment of up to six months or both for the first offence, and a fine of up to $20,000, or imprisonment of up to 12 months or both for the second or subsequent offence.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.