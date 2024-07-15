Singapore and Thailand conclude joint naval exercise

Singapore, July 15 (IANS) The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) concluded 'Exercise Singsiam' on Monday.

Held in Sattahip, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand from July 7, the exercise saw the participation of the RSN's Victory-class missile corvette RSS Valiant, and Independence-class littoral mission vessel RSS Indomitable.

The RTN participated with a Naresuan-class frigate HTMS Taksin, a Adulyadej-class frigate HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej, one Dornier-228 Maritime Patrol Aircraft and one S-70B naval helicopter.

Singapore's Ministry of Defence stated on Monday that, during the exercise, both navies conducted a series of maritime security and conventional warfare drills, including gunnery firings, vertical replenishment, as well as communication and manoeuvring serials. This year's edition also included a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) shore planning exercise.

"This exercise is an important component of our strong bilateral relations. Both our navies have benefited from exercising together and the exercise is a good platform for our officers and sailors to foster camaraderie, mutual understanding and cooperation," said Singapore Navy's Colonel Siswi Herlini while highlighting the importance of Exercise Singsiam.

Exercise Singsiam is in its 21st edition since its inauguration in 1981, and has expanded in scope and complexity over the years to include more advanced naval serials.

