Simon glad to be back with Spain and defends injured Martinez

Madrid, March 18 (IANS) Athletic Club Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon on Tuesday said he was glad that he returned to the Spanish national team squad for the first time since last summer's European Championship.

A wrist operation sidelined Simon for around four months after the European Championship and he only returned to action at the end of 2024, but Spain coach Luis de la Fuente showed his faith in the 27-year-old, who has 46 appearances for his country, calling him back at the first opportunity.

When asked if he expected to return to the starting 11 in Thursday's UEFA Nations League quarterfinal away to the Netherlands, Simon said he wasn't worried if he or Arsenal's David Raba would start.

"We will find out on Thursday, but I am not losing sleep over it," he commented, adding that he had spoken to De la Fuente about tactics since his return.

"He has changed a few things over playing the ball out from the back," explained Simon, who was happy to be back in a squad that "makes you feel comfortable to be here."

He also defended former Athletic Bilbao clubmate Inigo Martinez, who was forced to withdraw from the squad with knee injury, after receiving his first call-up in over 2 years.

"I think it's wrong to doubt a player like Inigo. Inigo really wanted to come and he doesn't deserve what some are saying about him."

"You have to protect the health of the players, if there is a risk of suffering a worse injury, you are better staying at home," Simon said.

