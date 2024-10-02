Siddaramaiah must understand court orders: Union Minister

Bengaluru, Oct 2 (IANS) Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday criticised the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the MUDA land case controversy, saying that he should understand the court orders.

“Siddaramaiah, please understand one thing: see what the court has said about you and the MUDA case. The court has made it clear about the Chief Minister’s involvement in the MUDA case,” the Union Minister told media persons in Bengaluru.

He added that it is impossible for an ordinary person to access such privileges unless they have held continuous positions of power as he (Siddaramaiah) has since 2004.

“It is also impossible for your wife to have received these plots without your knowledge. The court has made these points very clear,” he said.

He added that the BJP has consistently pointed out the issue of de-notification and transfer of land by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), with the value of the plots estimated at Rs 62 crores.

Joshi emphasised that the court has documented all of Siddaramaiah’s "manoeuvres" following the Governor’s sanction.

“Siddaramaiah belong to the party which disrespected B.R. Ambedkar by defeating him twice. The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is holding the same Constitution written by Ambedkar and moving around,” he said.

He also criticised Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Robert Vadra, claiming they are all out on bail in financial crimes, adding that the Congress high command is now a "low command."

Talking about infighting in Karnataka BJP, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated that the remarks made by MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal have come to the attention of the BJP high command and national leaders.

“MLA Yatnal is speaking against the party's policies,” he added.

Responding to the question of whether the high command lacks the power to take action, he clarified, "Yatnal is a party MLA, and everything should be discussed on the party platform. No one should make public statements."

Yatnal has raised the banner of revolt against State President Vijayendra. He had stated that the Rs 1,200 crore was ready to force the ouster of Siddaramaiah and both BJP and Congress leaders are involved in this conspiracy.

BJP MP Kota Srinivas Poojari has emphasised that BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra has been appointed by the party's high command and should therefore be respected.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Kota Srinivas Poojari said that respect for the high command means respecting the state president.

He urged everyone to unite in working as a strong opposition and to resolve internal matters through discussion. Poojari noted that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had previously called for the resignation of the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and he believes that Siddaramaiah might now face a similar decision.

