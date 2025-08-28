SI recruitment: Court’s observations expose Congress govt, says Rajasthan Finance Commission Chairman

Jaipur, Aug 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Finance Commission Chairman Arun Chaturvedi reacted to the High Court’s decision to cancel the SI Recruitment Examination 2021, stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party respects every verdict of the judiciary and will carefully examine the order.

Chaturvedi said the court’s observations on the 2021 SI recruitment process expose the misdeeds of the then Congress government. He pointed out that the involvement of RPSC in the scam indicates complicity of people holding influential positions in the previous regime.

“Even the security officer of the former Chief Minister has been arrested in this case,” he added.

He further said that from 2021 to December 2023, the Congress government ignored repeated demands of candidates for action.

The BJP, both inside and outside the Assembly, consistently pressed for a high-level inquiry, but the then ruling party remained silent.

“Immediately after coming to power in December 2023, the BJP government under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma constituted an SIT. Based on its preliminary report, an FIR was lodged, and the case was handed over to the SOG. So far, more than 300 arrests have been made, including over 55 tainted sub-inspectors,” Chaturvedi said.

Highlighting the BJP government’s swift and decisive action, he asserted that the Bhajanlal Sharma-led administration has not only pursued accountability in the SI case but also ensured transparency in all recruitment examinations held during the past one and a half years.

“The High Court’s verdict underlines the Congress government’s failures, while the BJP government has acted responsibly to restore fairness in the system,” he concluded.

