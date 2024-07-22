SI paper leak: ‘Illegal’ house of accused razed in Rajasthan

Jaipur, July 22 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Monday demolished the ‘illegally’ constructed house of an accused involved in the Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment paper leak in Churu.

Officials said that the accused, Vivek Bhambhu, had ‘illegally’ constructed permanent structures on two plots in Poonia Colony of Churu.

“The JCB and tractor of the Municipal Council reached street number 11 of Poonia Colony, where the accused had made illegal construction on plot numbers 114 and 115 without the permission of the council. These constructions were demolished with the help of JCB,” DSP Sunil Kumar Jhajharia said.

He said that the house was built on the boundary of the Municipal Council illegally without permission. “That is why the house was demolished,” he said.

