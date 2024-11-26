Shut down of state and Central govt offices in Manipur from tomorrow: Apex Meitei body

Imphal, Nov 26 (IANS) The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the apex body of the Meitei community, on Tuesday announced a complete shutdown of both state and Central government offices in the state starting on Wednesday.

Announcing the decision of the shutting down of government offices, COCOMI coordinator, Thokchom Somorendro said that the seven-day ultimatum issued by the organisation to the government has elapsed, prompting the organisation to proceed with the agitation as earlier announced.

The organisation earlier demanded the Centre and the state government take "decisive action" against armed militant groups or face public anger.

The COCOMI’s demands also include a review of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958 in six police station jurisdictions, and identifying and prosecuting those involved in the recent killings of three women and three children in the Jiribam district.

The organisation also demanded to declare the armed militant outfits involved in the killing as terrorist outfits and ban these groups.

Samorendro claimed that the government has failed to take decisive action within the given timeline.

He also referred to a statement made by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, where it was indicated that in the event of the government’s inability to meet these demands, the Chief Minister and the MLAs would make all-out efforts to safeguard the state.

The COCOMI coordinator called on the Chief Minister and the MLAs to fulfil their commitment to protect the lives and properties of the people.

The shutdown of the apex Meitei body exempted emergency medical services and schools.

Hundreds of women organised a protest rally in Imphal on Monday demanding the withdrawal of the AFSPA from the state. The rally in the Imphal East district, jointly organised by several organisations including the Manipuri Students’ Federation (MSF), the Nupi Khunai (Yairipok), and the Meira Paibis, where they raised the demand.

Amid the escalating violence, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on November 14 reimposed the stringent law in six police station areas of five Manipur districts, including the recent violence-hit Jiribam, to give more powers to the army and paramilitary forces to take stringent action against the militants and other armed cadres. The MHA notification said that the security situation in Manipur has been further reviewed in consultation with the stakeholders and it is noted that the situation continues to remain volatile amidst ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

The police station areas where the AFSPA has been reimposed are Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West, Lamlai in Imphal East, Jiribam in Jiribam district, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi, and Moirang in Bishnupur district.

The Manipur government, soon after the reimposition of AFSPA in six police station areas, urged the MHA to withdraw the declaration of the special law.

