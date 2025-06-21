Shubman Gill’s batting has improved significantly, says Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has lauded Shubman Gill’s recent performances, highlighting the young batter’s significant improvement, which was evident during his brilliant 147 against England in the first Test of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Headingley in Leeds.

India were bowled out for 471 in 113 overs, with captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant, and Yashasvi Jaiswal all crossing the century milestone. The newly-appointed skipper looked in full control before his dismissal and silenced all critics who were concerned regarding his overseas record heading into the series.

“They are playing well, especially Shubman Gill; his batting has improved a lot, which is good to see. It is too early to say anything as today is just the second day. It depends on where England finishes in the first innings,” Ganguly told IANS on Saturday.

On Day 2 of the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Headingley, England reached 107/1 at tea, trailing India by 364 runs, thanks to an unbroken 103-run partnership between Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope.

India, having started the day strongly, collapsed from 430/3 to 471 all out, losing their last seven wickets for just 41 runs. Josh Tongue was instrumental in this turnaround, taking 4/86, including key wickets after lunch.

Jasprit Bumrah made an early breakthrough for India, dismissing Zak Crawley with a superb delivery in the first over. However, Duckett (53*) and Pope (48*) counterattacked effectively, playing with confidence and fluency.

The pair capitalised on a drop catch by Ravindra Jadeja that gave Duckett a reprieve on 15, and found scoring opportunities, particularly against Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj, who struggled to maintain pressure after Bumrah's initial burst.

Jadeja offered some threat with turn and bounce upon introduction, but Duckett swept him for a boundary to bring up his 14th Test half-century and the duo’s century stand. Pope also looked assured, starting to justify his selection ahead of Jacob Bethell.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.