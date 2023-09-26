Shubhangi Atre recollects how her family used to host over 100 guests during Ganeshotsav

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Shubhangi Atre, who essays the role of Angoori Bhabi in the superhit television show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, reminisced about the Ganpati celebrations in her hometown of Indore.

The actress recollected how her family used to host 100-150 relatives during the festivities and the kind of delicacies that were made to celebrate the festive spirit.

She said: "Ganpati Bappa holds a unique place in my heart. Through all the ups and downs of my life, he's been my go-to, like an elder brother you confide in, knowing he'll reassure you, saying, ‘Don't worry, I'm here for you’. Bappa has been a cherished guest in our ancestral home for as long as I can remember, and those days bring unparalleled joy to our family when he graces our home for one and a half days."

She further mentioned: "The preparations for this special occasion used to kick off two weeks in advance, with my father and sisters overseeing the creative aspects. I remember how we'd all rise early, dressed in traditional attire, to perform the prati sthapna and the morning aarti. Our guests would start arriving in the morning, and in keeping with tradition, we would host around 100-150 relatives and friends."

"With the loving help of my sisters and mother, we would painstakingly prepare traditional delicacies like modak, ladoo, malpua, and kheer for Bappa and our esteemed guests," she added.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ airs on &TV.

