Delhi jewellery shop heist: Thieves drilled hole into strong room, says owner (Lead)

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) There was dust all around in a jewellery shop in south Delhi when it was opened on Tuesday - with the shocked owners finding a hole in the wall of the strongroom and jewellery worth around Rs 20-25 crore stolen.

Owner Sanjay Jain of Umrao Jewellers in Bhogal of the Jangpura area said that the shop remains closed on every Monday and he suspected that thieves had managed to make their way from the terrace.

Police suspect that the incident occurred between Sunday night and Monday at .

A well-thought-out scheme unfolded during this extensive heist, involving the deliberate disconnection of CCTV cameras and the creation of an entry point into the heavily fortified strongroom (locker).

“It is suspected that the burglars gained access through the building's terrace, descending from the top floor to reach the ground floor where the strongroom was securely positioned.

"Subsequently, they drilled a hole through the strongroom's wall, granting them access to the precious ornaments stored within. In addition to these stolen items, the culprits also made away with the jewellery that was on display within the showroom," said a police official.

Meanwhile, the police teams are diligently reviewing any available CCTV footage recorded prior to the thieves' interference with the cameras to aid in their investigation.

