SC Grants Interim Relief to Kalvakuntla Kavitha in Delhi Excise Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim relief to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The apex court directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to not summon the BRS leader for questioning till November 20.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia delivered the order. The bench said it will hear Kavitha’s plea challenging the summons first. She had challenged the summons issued against her by the ED. She had submitted that the interim orders of protection must be extended.

It may be noted here that the Enforcement Directorate had summoned the BRS MLC on September 14 to appear in its Delhi office on September 15 in connection with its ongoing investigation into the AAP-led Delhi government’s now scrapped liquor policy.

