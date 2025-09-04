Shraddha Kapoor watches ‘Hero No.1’ with Shakti Kapoor to celebrate ‘baapu’s’ birthday

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) To celebrate her father Shakti Kapoor’s birthday, actress Shraddha Kapoor watched the 1997 dramedy Hero No. 1 with him and called it “Baapu birthday dhamaal.”

Shraddha took to her Instagram stories early Thursday morning, where she shared a video of her giggling while watching the film, which also stars Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The clip also featured her father Shakti watching the film along with her.

“Watch till end to see who else is watching. Baapu birthday dhamaal @shaktikapoor,” she wrote as the caption.

Hero No.1 is a film directed by David Dhawan. Most of the film's story is inspired by Bawarchi, a comedy film directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. It was remade in Telugu as Goppinti Alludu.

The film revolves around a wealthy business heir, who plighted his troth to household chores for the sake of love. Posing as Raju, the man of many talents, he sweeps, mops, cooks, sings, and dances his way into the hearts of his girlfriend's near and dear ones.

Talking about Shakti, he has featured in over 700 films. In the 1980s and 1990s, he teamed up with actor Asrani and Kader Khan as the comical or evil team in over 100 films. He was last seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer blockbuster “Animal” directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

On the work front, Shraddha has joined hands with 'Chhavaa' maker Laxman Utekar for an upcoming period drama. Backed by 'Stree' maker Dinesh Vijan, the untitled project is expected to go on floors by November this year. The film is likely to reach the cinema halls in 2026.

In addition to this, Shraddha has signed a multi-film deal with producer Ektaa Kapoor. If the reports are to be believed, the first project will mark the reunion of Shraddha with her 'Aashiqui' co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Her lineup also includes a yet-untitled drama with 'Tumbbad' director Rahi Anil Barve. Shraddha is also reportedly in talks for the forthcoming installment of the popular 'Dhoom' franchise. The reports also suggest that she will be seen sharing the screen with her 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' co-star Ranbir Kapoor in her next.

