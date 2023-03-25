Shraddha Kapoor reveals reason behind living her 'childhood dream'

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Kapoor agrees that there is a "big sense of responsibility" on her shoulders as so much hopes are riding on her when it comes to her performances. She said that it is because of the love she gets from the audiences, who she says is the reason behind living her "childhood dreams".

With so much love coming her way and hopes riding on her, does Shraddha, whose latest release is 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar', feel the pressure?

In a conversation with IANS, Shraddha said: "It definitely adds a big sense of responsibility. I feel that I am here to entertain people and I want to keep doing that. I need to be a part of films that will provide that."

The actress added: "So, I take that kind of responsibility and yes, it's also inspiring and all the energy and inspiration comes from the audiences... They are the reason I have been able to live my childhood dream. It does feel like there is pressure and responsibility."

Looking forward, Shraddha has the second installment of the 2018 comedy horror film 'Stree'.

