The ‘shopkeepers of love’ are silent: Pramod Krishnam on Shimla mosque issue

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Spiritual guru-turned-politician Acharya Pramod Krishnam, on Sunday, made a comment regarding the Sanjauli mosque issue, which has sparked a political debate in Himachal Pradesh.

With regard to this mosque in Shimla, the expelled Congressman took to X and shared his opinion, taking a potshot at “mohobbat ke dukaandaar” (shopkeepers of love).

His post is transcribed as: “In Himachal, ‘Congress’ ministers are talking of demolishing the ‘mosque’ in Shimla, but if there was a BJP government there today, all the warriors of ‘secularism’ would have thrown the country into the fire of riots. Now, since Congress is ruling there, all the ‘shopkeepers’ of ‘love’, from @RahulGandhi to @yadavakhilesh, are silent.”

On August 30, a businessman was attacked in its surroundings. Subsequently, people demanded the demolition of the mosque.

On September 5, protestors gathered in large numbers outside the mosque, claiming that it had been built illegally. Protestors included BJP workers and members of Right wing groups.

The Sanjauli mosque and its four floors have reportedly been built illegally.

However, the Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board, on Saturday, submitted in a Shimla court that this mosque is on its land, but it has no idea “who constructed the additional four floors.”

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had said that all residents of the state have the same rights and that he respects all religions.

"Peaceful protests are permitted but nobody will be allowed to take the law into his hands," he said.

Further, MLA Anirudh Singh said that the mosque was built on government land and the matter had been sub judice for the past 14 years.

This incident is also viewed as a security concern as the construction of such a property is said to be done by outsiders and not a resident of the Himalayan state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.