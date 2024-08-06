Shooting in Seattle injures multiple people

San Francisco, Aug 6 (IANS) At least four people were injured following a shooting in Seattle, US state of Washington, police said.

Police added early Monday that they found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot graze wound to her head at the scene, and a man in his 20s who appeared to have been shot in his finger, Xinhua news agency reported.

While police were investigating, another man in his 20s with two gunshot wounds to his lower back and ankle crashed a vehicle into the entrance of Swedish First Hill hospital, police said, adding that the crashed vehicle appeared to have been shot at multiple times.

Additionally, a third man in his 20s walked into a nearby Kaiser Permanente medical facility with a gunshot wound to his right leg, according to police.

Police said any suspect or suspects responsible for the gunfire fled the crime area. No arrests have been made.

