1 dead, 3 injured in drone attack on bus in Russia's Belgorod

Moscow, Aug 6 (IANS) One man died and three other people were injured as a result of a drone attack on a bus in Russia's Belgorod region, local authorities said.

A bus was attacked by a drone in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district in the Belgorod region, said Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod, in a post on Monday on Telegram.

He added that one man died from injuries before medical help arrived, Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured were being transported to the district hospital, according to the Governor.

