Shooting League of India allotted ISSF window by international federation

New Delhi, Mar 7 (IANS) The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), the global body governing the Olympic sport of Shooting, has allotted a window in its international calendar for the inaugural Shooting League of India (SLI), which will now be held from November 24-December 7, 2025.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had announced its intention to host the Shooting League of India in November last year and with it now getting ISSF recognition, the league promises to be a world-class Shooting competition, featuring top Indian marksmen take on the best in the sport.

Thrilled at the development, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President, NRAI, commented, “We are all very excited. With the ISSF now recognising the SLI and allotting a window for it in its official calendar, it is now officially an international competition.

With India’s already strong profile in the sport globally, this would help attract most top Shooters to the league, besides the unique nature of the league itself. A lot of work is going on behind the scenes, and this motivates us further to deliver one of the best-ever shooting sport spectacles ever witnessed.”

Last month, the NRAI had also announced Elena Norman as the Consultant for the SLI and New Horizons Alliance Pvt. Ltd. as its Commercial and Marketing Agency.

The NRAI is organising the Shooting League of India with top shooters of the country in a competition for various teams alongside top foreign shooters. The league is an attempt to give the sport a further boost in the country in light of the recent success in the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.