'Shocked by appalling events': Football world rallies behind Liverpool after fan celebration hit by car

Liverpool, May 27 (IANS) Football clubs, players and governing bodies extended their sympathy and support to Liverpool after a man drove a car into a crowd of the team’s fans celebrating their Premier League title win in the city centre.

During a parade celebrating Liverpool’s Premier League title on Monday (local time), a car drove into a crowd of fans, injuring 27 people, including two in critical condition. Police stated that the incident is not believed to be terrorism-related. A 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area, suspected to be the driver, has been arrested.

Liverpool said they are "in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening".

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident. We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident," the club added.

Premier League in a statement expressed solidarity with Liverpool and the people affected by the incident.

"Everyone at the Premier League is shocked by the appalling events in Liverpool this evening, and our heartfelt thoughts go out to all those injured and affected. We have been in contact with Liverpool FC and have offered our full support following this serious incident," it wrote on X.

“Our thoughts are with Liverpool FC and the city of Liverpool after today’s awful incident,” Manchester United, historically Liverpool’s fiercest opponent, posted on X.

There were similar sentiments from Everton, Liverpool’s neighbour on Merseyside. “Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by this serious incident in our city," Everton said.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino extended his thoughts and prayers to those affected by the tragic incident, expressing solidarity on behalf of the global football community.

“Football stands together with Liverpool FC and all fans of the club following the horrific incident,” he posted on X.

Despite its immense success - including 20 top-flight English titles and six European Cups - Liverpool FC have also endured heartbreaking tragedies, notably the Heysel and Hillsborough stadium disasters in the 1980s.

The club’s iconic anthem, “You’ll Never Walk Alone" was echoed by former player and manager Kenny Dalglish in a heartfelt social media message.

