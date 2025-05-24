Shiv Sena demands suspension of Mumbai-Turkey flights

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Shiv Sena Social Media In-charge, Rahool Kanal, in letters addressed to the Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has made a strong plea for the suspension of flights from Mumbai to Istanbul until Turkey clarifies its stand on terrorism and distances itself from supporting Pakistan.

He expressed concern on Friday over Turkey's recent actions in supporting Pakistan against India's fight against terrorism.

"Given the gravity of the situation, I strongly believe that India should revaluate its relationship with Turkey," he said.

"Mumbai being a significant contributor to India's tourism industry (36 per cent of total tourism) has a substantial impact on international relations. Indians are among Turkey's biggest visitors and spenders. However, until Turkey publicly denounces its support for Pakistan in India's fight against terrorism, I urge the government to consider banning all flight services from Mumbai to Turkey," Kanal added.

He said the three flights from Mumbai to Istanbul by Turkish Airlines and one flight by Indigo on May 29 should be suspended.

"Banning these flights would be befitting response to Turkey's actions, demonstrating India's commitment to national security and sovereignty," he added.

The potential measures which were suggested were: Diplomatic Action, immediate suspend of diplomatic relations with Turkey; Economic sanctions by restricting trade and investment between the countries; Raising the issues on international forums to build global consensus against Turkey's actions and imposing a tourism ban.

According to Kanal, India accounts for 30 per cent of total tourists in turkey, with more than three lakh people visiting the country in 2024.

Earlier on May 22, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India expects Turkey to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism.

"We expect Turkey to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take credible and verifiable actions against the terror ecosystem it has harboured for decades. Relations are built on the basis of sensitivities to each other's concerns," Jaiswal added.

Following Turkey's alleged support for Pakistan, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security revoked the security clearance of a Turkish firm Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, citing national security concerns.

Celebi has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court against the decision.

