Shimla: Festivities turn tragic for families of three killed in accident

Shimla, Jan 1 (IANS) New Year's celebration turned tragic for the families of three youths killed in a road accident in Shimla.

The accident took place on Tuesday night near the petrol pump near Matiyana, near here, on the National Highway-5. Three youths from Kinnaur were travelling from Shimla to Rampur when their car went out of control and fell into a deep gorge. All three died on the spot in the accident.

Local people reached the spot after hearing the loud cries of the youths and informed the police and administration. However, by the time, the teams reached, all three youths had died.

The deceased have not been fully identified yet. However, the police have found out in the preliminary investigation that these three youths were residents of the Kinnaur district.

The Theog Police Station has registered a first information report (FIR) regarding the accident.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Siddharth Sharma said that the reason for the accident was also being investigated. The deceased are being identified and soon after completion of the post-mortem process, the bodies will be handed over to the families.

Shimla saw a sudden spike in tourists for New Year celebrations, resulting in almost 100 per cent hotel occupancy.

Shimla's Meteorological Department on Tuesday said sunny weather would continue across the hill state till January 3. Thereafter, there are chances of more rain and snow.

However, it has warned of the occurrence of frost with a coldwave to continue across the state after last week's widespread snow and rain.

However, locals rue that owing to the sudden rush of tourists, there are massive traffic jams with parking lots constantly congested.

There have been snaking lines of vehicles throughout the day at the state entry point of Parwanoo town on the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway 5, impacting daily commuters who have to spend hours extra trying to travel.

