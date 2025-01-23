Sheikh Abdullah’s land reforms exemplified Ambedkar’s vision of equality in J&K: Omar

Jammu, Jan 23 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday emphasised the transformative vision of B R Ambedkar and Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in advancing equality and justice.

Speaking at the inauguration of BR Ambedkar Bhawan, constructed by the BR Ambedkar Educational Society in Bari Brahmana Jammu, he highlighted the significance of land reforms in Jammu and Kashmir as a step towards empowering the oppressed.

“Ambedkar gave India its constitution, enshrining equal rights without discrimination. He tirelessly fought for the rights of marginalised communities, giving them a voice, an identity, and a sense of dignity. In Jammu and Kashmir, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah complemented his vision by implementing land reforms that restored dignity and a future for the oppressed. Land is deeply tied to identity and preserving it is essential for safeguarding our heritage and future,” the Chief Minister said.

He praised Ambedkar’s emphasis on education as a catalyst for transformation.

“The establishment of this education society in Ambedkar’s name reflects his vision. This land has been dedicated to a library, study circle and community hall instead of commercial use. These facilities will enable the youth to study Ambedkar’s works and conduct research, while also providing a space for social gatherings, for those in need,” he stated.

Recalling Ambedkar’s role in framing India’s constitution, Omar Abdullah noted its revolutionary principles. “Ambedkar ensured equality from the very beginning, granting women equal voting rights at a time when many nations denied such basic rights. His vision established a foundation of justice and equality, which remains unparalleled even today,” he said.

He acknowledged the gaps in representation and stressed the need for greater efforts to realise Ambedkar’s dream of true equality.

“If Ambedkar had foreseen the underrepresentation of women in assemblies and parliament in 2025, he might have introduced reservations for women from the start. While we have made progress, with women achieving milestones like becoming prime ministers and presidents, the journey toward equality continues,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister also drew attention to India’s achievements in gender equality, which surpasses those of many nations.

“In contrast to some countries that have yet to elect a woman leader, India’s strides in empowering women are a testament to Ambedkar’s vision,” he added.

Concluding his address, Omar Abdullah assured the audience that the Charter of Demands presented at the event would be given due attention.

“I assure you that every effort will be made to address your concerns and fulfil your requests,” he said.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to inaugurate the Bhawan, describing it as a landmark institution that embodies Ambedkar’s ideals of education, equality, and progress.

