Shashi Tharoor backs Union Minister Rijiju’s proposal for special Parliamentary discussion on space hero Shukla

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Amid the Opposition’s silence over Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s proposal for honouring astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla inside Parliament, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor extended support and said that the entire nation as well as countrymen are proud of his achievements and milestones achieved in space.

Shashi Tharoor taking to X, hinted that the Opposition will not participate in the special discussion and stated that this doesn’t take away the feats and exploits attained by the Indian astronaut, during his recent mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

He said that Shukla's mission, conducted in partnership with international agencies has reinforced India's role in global space diplomacy.

Earlier in the day, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the Parliament will honour Shukla by holding a special discussion on his space sojourn and also urged the Opposition parties to show their enthusiastic participation, setting aside political differences and coming together for celebrating the hero with national pride.

“Our hero astronaut Capt Shubhanshu Shukla has returned home after a successful mission to the International Space Station. Parliament will honour him with a special discussion on his historic milestone and India’s growing space ambitions in our journey towards #ViksitBharat,” Rijiju stated in a post on X.

Rijiju also urged Opposition members to rise above political differences and participate in the same spirit as they had done during the debate on 'Operation Sindoor'.

Tharoor further said that Shukla's mission provided ISRO invaluable hands-on experience and data that cannot be replicated in simulations and will serve as a stepping stone to "our nation's own human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan."

“Commander Shukla's historic flight serves as a powerful symbol of India's ambitions in human spaceflight. It has captured the nation's imagination, inspiring a new generation to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, maths & space studies -- all essential for sustaining India's long-term space goals,” the Congress MP added, lauding his accomplishments.

Notably, Shukla returned from his space odyssey on July 15 after completing NASA's Axiom-4 (AX-4) space mission and arrived in Delhi yesterday. He was received at IGI Airport by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, as well as his family, including his wife and son.

