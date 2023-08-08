Sharmila congratulates Rahul on being reinstated as MP

Hyderabad, Aug 8 (IANS) YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief Y. S Sharmila on Tuesday congratulated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on being reinstated as Member of Parliament after the Supreme Court stayed his disqualification.

Sharmila, who sent a congratulatory message to Rahul Gandhi, hailed his relentless fight to restore democracy, secularism, and unity in the country. She also appealed to the like-minded forces to join hands for the cause. In her tweet, she also extended moral support to the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition in Parliament.

"I extend warm congratulations to Sree Rahul Gandhi ji on being reinstated as the Member of Parliament. While your indefatigable fight for the cause of the nation, and your unwavering and determined grit for the people continued to rekindle hopes among millions of people across the nation, justice took its course and delivered a verdict that brought back hopes and happiness to many. I am sure your participation in the Parliamentary process will once again go a long way in voicing the concerns of the people of the nation."

"In this regard, I appeal to all the leaders to join hands and fight harder to uphold democracy and secularism in the country. In this direction, I also extend my moral support to the no confidence motion brought in the Parliament. This is a crucial step in the fight to revive and salvage the democratic and the secular fabric of the nation that is being threatened in a most dangerous way,” she added.

Sharmila has been warming up to the Congress giving rise to the speculation that she may merge her party with the Congress or align with the grand old party ahead of the Assembly elections in Telangana scheduled later this year.

Sharmila had earlier greeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.

She had also called on D. K. Shivakumar after the latter became Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka which had triggered intense speculation. She, however, denied reports that she is going to be appointed as president of Congress party in Andhra Pradesh.

Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, also denied receiving any proposal for the Congress Rajya Sabha ticket from Karnataka.

She made it clear that she is committed to the cause of Telangana and would continue to fight for the people of the region.

