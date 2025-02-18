Shardul Thakur signs for Essex to play seven County Championship matches

Chelmsford, Feb 18 (IANS) India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has signed a seven-match County Championship deal with Essex from the beginning of the 2025 season. The 33-year-old has represented India on 83 occasions in all formats, taking a combined 129 wickets, including 31 in 11 Test appearances.

His international debut came in August 2017 in an ODI in Sri Lanka, with his maiden Test appearance following just over a year later, at home to the West Indies.

Thakur had burst onto the scene 18 months before his international bow when, aged just 24, he claimed eight wickets in the 2016 Ranji Trophy final to lead Mumbai to their 41st title in that competition.

He has since gone on to claim a total of 296 First-Class wickets at an average of 27.45, and he also has over 2,000 runs to his name in the format, with two hundreds and 15 half-centuries.

Thakur’s recent form has sparkled too, hitting 84 off 42 and taking a hat-trick on his way to match figures of 8-91, in a recent Ranji Trophy game against Meghalaya.

Just one match before that, he also hit 51 and 119 against Jammu and Kashmir, sharing in a vital stand of 184 for the eighth wicket.

“I am feeling excited to join Essex this summer. Personally, it brings new challenges and opportunities to showcase my talent and skills," Thakur in a statement.

“County cricket is something I always wanted to experience and I am glad that I’ll be representing the Eagles.”

Essex Director of Cricket, Chris Silverwood, added, “We’re absolutely thrilled to get the signing of Shardul over the line. We were very clear amongst ourselves that a high quality quick bowler, with lower-order batting ability, was a key target for the Club this winter.

“In Shardul, we have signed just that, and we can’t wait to welcome him to Essex and see how he gets on in the County Championship.”

Thakur has joined the likes of Umesh Yadav, Murali Vijay, and India's current head coach, Gautam Gambhir to play in the County Championship at Chelmsford.

He will partner with fellow overseas bowler Simon Harmer as Essex aim for a strong start in their quest for a first Championship title since 2019. They will face the reigning champions, Surrey, at home in the opening round.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.