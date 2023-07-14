Sharad Pawar’s wife Pratibha undergoes hand surgery, stable

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Pratibha Pawar, the wife of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital where she underwent a surgery for a hand-related problem, party officials said here.

The condition of Pratibha -- the daughter of late Test cricketer Sadashiv Shinde -- has been described as ‘stable’, and she may be in hospital for a couple of days more, said a party leader.

Pawar and his daughter Supriye Sule, NCP MP from Baramati, were at the hospital keeping vigil over the health of Pratibha, revered as ‘Kaki’ by the party leaders and workers.

Though married in 1967 to a high-profile politician like Sharad Pawar, Pratibha always remained in the shadows though occasionally she stepped out to stand beside him, as she did in May, when her husband had quit as the NCP chief.

As revealed by Pawar himself, she had successfully weaned back their nephew Ajit Pawar after he suddenly joined hands with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis in November 2019 when their two-men regime fell in barely 80 hours.

